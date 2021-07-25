Guj: IRSDC invites RFQ for Surat, Udhna 'Railpolis' transformation

The Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation has invited Request for Qualification (RFQ) for the transformation of Surat and Udhna stations in Gujarat into what the nodal agency called 'Railpolis', or a mini smart city where one can ''Live, Work, Play and Ride''.

The IRSDC, in a release, said the aim was to redevelop them as ''integrated railway stations and sub-central business districts to transform station estate and surroundings using Transit-Oriented Development and Smart City principles''.

The redeveloped Surat railway station will have provision of central concourse and walkways as passenger interchange plaza to provide seamless inter-connectivity to railway platforms, state and city bus terminals, proposed metro rail, parking and other recreational zones, the release added.

Similarly, Udhna railway station will be redeveloped with better connectivity and a circulation plan for hassle-free approach, concourse for departing passengers, as well as segregation of departing and arriving passengers, the IRSDC said.

The indicative cost of the redevelopment of the two stations is Rs 1,285 crore over a four-year time-frame, with the pre-bid meeting scheduled to be held on August 6 and the deadline for submissions being August 31.

“The stations will be redeveloped in line with global standards to transform them at par with international airports and provide world-class amenities to travelers. The Surat railway station is envisaged to be redeveloped into a multi-modal transport hub (MMTH), thus providing a hassle-free and comfortable travel experience to the commuters,” said SK Lohia, MD and CEO, IRSDC.

The redevelopment of the stations will be carried out by IRSDC on behalf of a special purpose vehicle, Surat Integrated Transportation Development Corporation Limited (SITCO), a joint venture between IRSDC, Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) and Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC).

Work on the redevelopment of 125 stations across the country is currently in progress, with the total investment required being in the range of Rs 50,000 crore, the IRSDC said.

