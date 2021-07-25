Left Menu

Domino's joins hands with Revolt Motors to convert petrol bike fleet into electric vehicles

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-07-2021 17:10 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 17:07 IST
Representative image Image Credit: PR Newswire
  • India

Domino's Pizza has joined hands with RattanIndia-backed EV maker Revolt Motors to convert its current petrol bike fleet into e-bikes.

As part of the partnership, Domino's will procure the entire existing inventory of Revolt's RV300 bike model and will progressively acquire its customised Revolt model to transform its fleet, the company said in a statement on Sunday.

Domino's piloted Revolt bikes for its deliveries for quite some time now, and with a successful pilot, it has now partnered with Revolt for its green push, it added.

RattanIndia Enterprises Business Chairman Anjali Rattan said, ''Revolt is happy to join hands with Domino's in this partnership which not only makes sense environmentally, but also offers great cost savings for the company.'' These bikes will be specially customised for Jubilant Foodworks, which operates fastfood chains Domino's Pizza, to suit its business needs and at the same time enable a zero-emission delivery experience, Revolt Motors said.

Jubilant operates one of the largest delivery fleet in the country and this partnership shows it is also willing to harbinger a change towards cleaner, pollution free delivery alternatives, it said.

Revolt believes that this partnership is just a start of a potential revolution to convert massive delivery bike market electric in the years to come, the company added.

Given the falling prices of electric bikes due to lower production costs and a slew of incentives being announced by central and various state governments, these bikes not only save the environment but also make economic sense, the company said.

