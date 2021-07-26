Azad Engineering to supply critical aviation components to Boeing

Hyderabad, July 26 (PTI): Azad Engineering, a city- based maker of supercritical rotating components used in the aerospace industry has won a contract from Boeing to manufacture and supply critical aviation components and parts, the company said on Monday.

The company's technology enhancements over the years, and a continuous culture of quality and industrial safety has made it a trusted partner for customers across the globe, it said in a press release.

''We are proud to work with Boeing. The contract is a testament to our commitment to quality, precision, and collaborative culture. Without a doubt, the cooperation between Azad Engineering and Boeing is a milestone in the growing aerospace ecosystem in Telangana,'' Rakesh Chopdar, Managing Director, Azad Engineering said.

Azad Engineering has the capability to manufacture complex and super-critical components and machined parts for the turbine and aerospace industry.

Azad will begin delivering the critical components including hydraulic and mechanical fittings to Boeing from Q1 2022, the release said.

''This is an important step in our commitment to the government of India's Atmanirbhar Bharat vision. As a company with over seven decades of presence in India, Boeing continues to support the development of indigenous aerospace and defence capabilities in the country,'' Ashwani Bhargava, Director, Supply Chain Management, Boeing India said.

Recently, Azad announced its plan to set up a second manufacturing facility in Hyderabad with an investment of USD 80 million over the next 36 months.

The facility will develop a precision engineering cluster, creating job opportunities for highly skilled people in Telangana to leverage and grow the existing aerospace ecosystem, according to the release.PTI GDK SS PTI PTI

