China market regulator boosts food delivery worker protections

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 26-07-2021 13:45 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 13:45 IST
Food delivery firms in China will be required to guarantee couriers' income above the minimum salary level, and deadlines for deliveries should be relaxed, under reforms announced on Monday by China's market regulator.

The State Administration for Market Regulation said in a statement posted on its website that couriers employed by the platforms should also join social insurance programmes.

The guidelines on the protection of food delivery workers were issued together with another six administrative departments including the National Development and Reform Commission, the Cyberspace Administration of China, and the Ministry of Public Security.

