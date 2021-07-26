Sai Life Sciences Wins Golden Peacock National Training Award 2021

HYDERABAD, India, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sai Life Sciences, one of India's fastest growing Contract Research, Development & Manufacturing Organizations (CRDMOs), today announced that it has been honoured with the Golden Peacock National Training Award 2021 in the pharmaceutical category. This is the second consecutive Golden Peacock Award for the company following the Golden Peacock National Quality Award it received in 2020.

Making the announcement, Chief Quality Officer of Sai Life Sciences, Dr MDamodharan said, ''Being in a knowledge-intensive industry, we foster the skills and competencies of our people through best-in-class L&D practices spanning holistic training, systematized governance, and user convenience. But it is the willingness with which our associates adopted the online training system that has allowed us to sustain superior compliance standards of over 99.5% in the last two years. I dedicate this this prestigious recognition to all Saimers.'' Golden Peacock Awards are the most coveted awards for corporate excellence in India organized every year under the aegis of the Institute of Directors, India. A grand jury under the chairmanship of Hon'ble Justice M. N. Venkatachaliah, former Chief Justice of India and former Chairman, National Human Rights Commission of India and National Commission for Constitution of India Reforms, had received 311 applications this year out of which 147 applications were shortlisted for various categories of awards including Business Excellence, Innovative Product/Service and Quality.

Earlier this year, Sai Life Sciences won two awards at the prestigious, US-based Association for Talent Development - Excellence in Practice (ATD-EIP) awards 2021 in categories of 'Learning Technologies' and 'Change Management'. The company has mapped the learning needs of over 100 unique roles across the organization and provides holistic training across quality, technical, safety, soft skills and more, with interactive audio-visual resources delivered through a robust learning management system.

Over the past three years, the company has invested US$100M to expand and upgrade its R&D and manufacturing facilities, induct top-notch global scientific and leadership talent, strengthen automation and data systems, and above all raise the bar for safety, quality and customer focus. With over two decades of experience in advancing its clients' drug discovery programmes and recent transformational investments, the company is today poised to play a more significant role in accelerating the discovery, development, and manufacturing of complex small molecules for innovator pharma and biotech companies.

The company's commitment to best practices of sustainability and principled governance have been recognized with an award at the prestigious 21st National Award for Excellence in Energy Management 2020 by CII - Sohrabji Godrej Green Business Centre, and a 5-Star rating for Excellence in EHS Practices at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) South awards 2019.

About Sai Life Sciences Sai Life Sciences is a full-service CRO/ CDMO driven by a vision to support the launch of 25 new medicines by 2025. It works with innovator pharma and biotech companies globally, accelerating the discovery, development, and manufacture of complex small molecules. As a pure-play CRO-CDMO, Sai Life Sciences has served diverse NCE development programs, consistently delivering value based on its quality and responsiveness. Today, it works with 7 of the top 10 large pharma companies, as well as several small and mid-sized pharma & biotech companies. Sai Life Sciences is privately held and backed by global investors, TPG Capital and HBM Healthcare Investments. www.sailife.com Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1581107/Sai_Life_Sciences_Award.jpg Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1044186/Sai_Life_Sciences_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

