Left Menu

Govt says 16,527 companies struck off during April 2020-June 2021 period

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2021 15:27 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 15:15 IST
Govt says 16,527 companies struck off during April 2020-June 2021 period
Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 16,527 companies were struck off from official records during the period from April 2020 to June 2021, according to official data.

Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Rao Inderjit Singh on Monday informed the Lok Sabha that pursuant to provisions of Section 248 of the Companies Act, 2013, ''during April 2020 to June 2021, name of total 16,527 number of companies were struck off from the register of companies''.

Under Section 248, a company can be struck off the official records subject to certain conditions. These include instances where the Registrar of Companies has a reasonable cause to believe that companies are not carrying on any business or operation for two immediately preceding financial years and have not made any application within such period for obtaining dormant company status.

In written replies, the minister said that the terms 'shut down' or 'closed unit' or 'corporate unit' are not defined under the Act.

''As per the records maintained in the MCA portal, the number of companies which are running in profits during the financial year 2019-20 is 4,00,375 and number of companies which are running in losses during the financial year 2019-20 is 4,02,431,'' Singh said.

To a question on whether the government is planning to amend the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) to prevent promoters from delaying the resolution process and to ensure its time-bound completion, the minister replied in the negative.

''No amendment is proposed,'' Singh said in another written reply.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa; Former Virgin Galactic CEO to fly to space

Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupit...

 Global
2
Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

 Norway
3
Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

 Singapore
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions in win for Florida; Vietnam says more U.S. vaccine donations expected after first 5 million doses and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021