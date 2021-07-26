Left Menu

G.O.A.T Brand Labs raises $36mn funding from Tiger Global, Flipkart Ventures, others

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2021 16:16 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 16:16 IST
G.O.A.T Brand Labs raises $36mn funding from Tiger Global, Flipkart Ventures, others
  • Country:
  • India

G.O.A.T Brand Labs (GBL) on Monday said it has raised about USD 36 million (about Rs 267.8 crore) in funding, led by Tiger Global with participation from Flipkart Ventures - the early-stage venture fund of e-commerce major Flipkart.

The series A round - which includes equity and debt - also saw participation from Mayfield, Nordstar, and Better Capital, a statement said.

Some of the prominent angel investors, who are also part of this round include Virender Gupta of DailyHunt, Sujit Kumar (Udaan), Ranjan Pai (Manipal Group), Suhail Sameer of BharatPe, Neeraj Goenka (Texport), and Alex Kuruvilla (Managing Director Conde Nast India), it added.

GBL intends to partner with digitally native brands by investing in them and providing them with a plug-and-play platform to accelerate their growth. It is in advanced discussions with at least 10 brands for acquisition and would be announcing the same shortly, the statement said.

The company is looking at brands in fashion, beauty, personal care, and Home and Kitchen space in the first phase, it added.

“G.O.A.T stands for Greatest of All Time. Through this venture, we are bringing together passionate entrepreneurs, their D2C brands, marquee investors, industry experts, and a dynamic team, who believe in the philosophy of partnering and nurturing. We want these brands to have access to the best resources so that they scale rapidly to become G.O.A.T s,'' GBL co-founder Rishi Vasudev said.

He added that the company will fuel the exponential growth of D2C brands across all channels - marketplaces, the brand's e-commerce platforms, offline retail, and global markets as well by providing them a tech-enabled platform for end-to-end integration replete with deep digital marketing expertise.

GBL's integrated platform will help the brands maintain high efficiency and gain from economies of scale, the statement said.

''The potential of the D2C market in India will only continue to grow and GBL is well-positioned to effectively tap this while helping brands scale. We are excited to partner with Rishi, Rameswar, and the team, as they build their tech-enabled platform and make the best resources available to native brands,” Tiger Global Partner Scott Shleifer said.

Ravi Iyer, Senior Vice President, and Head, Corporate Development at Flipkart, said the aim is to work with early-stage startups that have the potential to address emerging business and consumer requirements leveraging the power of technology.

''With the digital acceleration of commerce in India, we believe there will be a large opportunity for brand aggregators to partner with home-grown D2C brands and help them scale exponentially,” said Nikhil Khattau, MD of Mayfield India, added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa; Former Virgin Galactic CEO to fly to space

Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupit...

 Global
2
Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

 Norway
3
Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

 Singapore
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions in win for Florida; Vietnam says more U.S. vaccine donations expected after first 5 million doses and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021