Kilitch Drugs starts production of anti-bacterial drug at Ethiopian plant

We have started this manufacturing plant to cater to the African markets directly as there very few injectable manufacturing plants in the whole continent and in turn help the people of Africa, Kilitch Drugs Chairman and MD Mukund Mehta said.Shares of Kilitch Drugs India Ltd closed at Rs 200.45 on BSE, up 4.98 per cent from the previous close.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2021 16:17 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 16:17 IST
New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) Drug firm Kilitch Drug India on Monday said it has started production of cephalosporin injectables, used for the treatment of a variety of bacterial infections, at its Ethiopian manufacturing facility.

The company had started its greenfield project in Ethiopia in 2018 to build a world-class injectable plant, Kilitch Drug India said in a regulatory filing.

For the product, the plant has a total capacity of 26.4 million vials yearly while Ethiopia is having a demand for 16 million vials, it added. ''Africa always has been our focus market for our products. We have started this manufacturing plant to cater to the African markets directly as there very few injectable manufacturing plants in the whole continent and in turn help the people of Africa,'' Kilitch Drugs Chairman and MD Mukund Mehta said.

Shares of Kilitch Drugs India Ltd closed at Rs 200.45 on BSE, up 4.98 per cent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

