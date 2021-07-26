Shaping the future of Transportation, Volvo Group launches CampX in India

BENGALURU, India, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrying forward its legacy of being at the forefront of developing and transforming the transport industry, Volvo Group launched CampX in India. CampX by Volvo Group is a global concept for innovation and collaboration, that will further strengthen the Group's position into the emerging future. CampX by Volvo Group was inaugurated in Bengaluru - its first site outside Sweden - by the Swedish Ambassador H.E. Klas Molin, in the presence of Volvo Group's senior leadership in India.

''CampX by Volvo Group is our global innovation arena for technology and business transformation and I am extremely pleased that we now have this marquee initiative in India. Automation, electromobility & connectivity, along with new-age business models and technologies, are tranforming the future of transport industry. With a rich start-up eco-system in the country and the presence of one of Volvo Group's largest product development sites, we are in a good position to support the future of the larger Group, the transport industry and fuel innovation in the Indian context,'' said Kamal Bali, President & MD, Volvo Group, India.

The concept of CampX by Volvo Group represents a new way of working that aims to speed up the pace of innovation. It is built on two pillars : co-locating functions and employees working with the new technologies to facilitate collaboration, and in partnership with external stakeholders such as suppliers, customers and start-ups outside the Volvo Group. Partners to CampX in Bengaluru would come from within and around India.

''We keenly look forward to co-create and test new ideas using our labs, workshops along with start-ups and other external stakeholders, in close collaboration with subject matter experts from Volvo. In our CampX site in Sweden, we already have gathered nearly 1,000 of our technical and business experts within automation, connectivity and electromobility in one common workplace working on exciting new projects. We plan to replicate the same environment in Bengaluru and we invite partners to join us in shaping the future of the transport industry,'' mentioned CR Vishwanath, Vice-President, Volvo Group Trucks Technology. ''Society faces major challenges with regards to urbanization, population growth and climate change. The need for transportation is poised to grow in the future, but it also needs to be done in a sustainable way. Volvo Group has made its 2040 Sustainability commitments clear - with an aim to move towards 100% fossil free, 100% safe, 100% more productive offerings. This future needs the deployment of new technologies, new business models as well as work-culture marked by intense collaboration. CampX will be a key driver in this future,'' added Kamal Bali.

H.E. Klas Molin, the Ambassador of Sweden to India commented, ''I am happy to be in Bengaluru for the inauguration of the Volvo CampX facility - the first one outside Sweden. With innovation and collaboration at its core, CampX is a great example of how Sweden and India bring together key players, including start-ups and industry leaders, to begin transforming the transportation sector and creating a fossil-free future.'' Start-ups and stakeholders seeking to partner with CampX by Volvo Group in India can reach out to K S Sudeendra Thirtha Koushik, Head & Director, CampX at campx-bangalore@volvo.com. One can also read more and engage via the webpage : https://www.volvogroup.in/campX. About Volvo Group: The Volvo Group is one of the world's leading manufacturers of trucks, buses, construction equipment and marine and industrial engines. The Group also provides complete solutions for financing and service. The Volvo Group, which employs 105,000 people, has production facilities in 18 countries and sells its products in more than 190 markets.

