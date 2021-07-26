Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2021 18:28 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 18:28 IST
VIL lines up new postpaid plans for corporate users
The enterprise arm of Vodafone Idea (VIL), Vi Business, on Monday announced a range of new postpaid plans for corporate customers and said upgraded plans would be bundled with various benefits.

With 'Work from Home', 'Learn from Home', and 'Entertainment from Home' emerging as the ''new way of living'' amid the pandemic-induced social distancing norms, customers too have evolved with their needs and requirement of high-speed data.

''Keeping this in mind, Vi Business – the enterprise arm of VIL, today announced a range of new postpaid plans for its corporate customers. The upgraded plans will be bundled with range of exclusive benefits,'' the company said in a statement.

Vi 'Business Plus' plans would enable corporate customers to strike the right balance between business objectives and employee preferences in an increasingly hybrid working environment.

The plans include Rs 299 (30GB data quota), Rs 349 (40GB data quota), Rs 399 (60 GB data quota), Rs 499 (100GB data quota).

''Existing Vi Business Corporate customers will be upgraded to the new Business Plus Plans, as applicable, from their subsequent billing cycles,'' the statement added.

The benefits of upgraded plans listed out by the company include mobile security, Vi Movies and TV and Disney+ Hotstar VIP, and unique profile tunes via Vi Caller Tunes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

