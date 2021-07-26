Left Menu

Biocon Biologics gets licence from Adagio Therapeutics for antibody treatment of COVID-19

Under the terms of the deal, Biocon Biologics will get access to the clinical and nonclinical data from Adagios EUA submission to the US Food and Drug Administration to seek approvals in the emerging markets, the statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2021 20:28 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 20:28 IST
Biocon Biologics gets licence from Adagio Therapeutics for antibody treatment of COVID-19
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) Biocon Biologics, a subsidiary of Biocon, on Monday said it has got a licence from US-based Adagio Therapeutics for an antibody therapy to treat and prevent COVID-19, for India and select markets. Adagio Therapeutics has granted an exclusive licence to the company to manufacture and commercialise an antibody treatment based on ADG20 for India and select emerging markets, Biocon Biologics said in a statement.

''ADG20, a novel monoclonal antibody targeting the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 and related coronaviruses, is in global clinical development by Adagio as a single agent for both the treatment and prevention of COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, its variants, as well as future variants that may emerge,'' it added.

Initial data indicate that ADG20 could provide both rapid and durable protection against COVID-19 for up to one year, Biocon Biologics said.

With its potential to address resistant variants, including the Delta variant, and its ability to be administered easily as a single, intramuscular injection in the outpatient setting, ADG20 is uniquely poised to address the current need for an effective, safe and convenient therapy for COVID-19, it added.

''We are very proud to partner with Adagio in our shared mission to provide affordable access to a best-in-class antibody therapy for people affected by SARS-CoV-2,'' Biocon Biologics Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said.

This partnership with Adagio, ''aligns our joint vision of bringing superior biologic therapies to millions of patients in low and middle income countries,'' she added.

Biocon Biologics has a comprehensive COVID-19 portfolio that addresses the needs of patients at different stages of the disease spectrum -- mild, moderate, severe and critical, the statement said.

During the pandemic in India, over 50,000 patients benefited from its COVID-19 drugs that included Remdesevir, Itolizumab and Cytosorb, it added.

Adagio plans to seek Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) in the US as early as the first quarter of 2022. Under the terms of the deal, Biocon Biologics will get access to the clinical and nonclinical data from Adagio's EUA submission to the US Food and Drug Administration to seek approvals in the emerging markets, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa; Former Virgin Galactic CEO to fly to space

Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupit...

 Global
2
Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

 Norway
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions in win for Florida; Vietnam says more U.S. vaccine donations expected after first 5 million doses and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions i...

 Global
4
Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021