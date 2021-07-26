COVID-19: Maha sets up 30-member govt-private industry task force

The Maharashtra government on Monday set up a 30-member task force, headed by industries minister Subhash Desai and consisting of some well-known corporate leaders, to ensure smooth working of the industrial sector without compromising on COVID-19 preventive measures.

The task force comprises officers of the industry department, the state government as well as private corporate representatives, mainly of leading companies in manufacturing and services sectors.

As per a Government Resolution (GR), the task force will prepare emergency response to COVID-19, chalk out action plan for medium term, coordination of relief operations, including availability of vaccines, quarantine centres, testing sites, oxygen and meals for employees.

The task force will also ensure industry compliance of health protocols and augmentation of healthcare capabilities. It will meet fortnightly or monthly as per the need, the GR said.

The new body's effectiveness will be reviewed based on its ability to resolve concrete issues confronting the two main stakeholders - the industry department of the Maharashtra government and key industries, it said.

Apart from senior bureaucrats, some big names from the corporate sector will be members of the group.

The private sector will be represented by Uday Kotak, CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank, Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman and MD of Bajaj Finserv, B Thiagrajan MD of Bluestar, Naushad Forbes, co- chairman of Forbes Marshal, Baba Kalyani, MD of Bharat Forge, Ashok Hinduja, chairman, Hinduja Group, Sanjay Jindal, chairman and MD JWS steel, SN Subramanyan CEO of L&T, Anish Shah, MD and CEO, Mahindra and Mahindra, Ajay Piramal, chairman of Piramal Group, Banmali Agrawala, President (Infrastructure, Defence and Aerospace) Tata Sons, Harsh Goenka, chairman RPG Industries, Nikhil Meswani, executive director, Reliance Industries, Niranjan Hiranandani, co-founder and MD Hiranandani Group, Neel Raheja, CEO of K Raheja Group and Keshav Murugesh, CEO of WNS Global Services, among others, the GR said. PTI MR RSY RSY

