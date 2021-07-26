M L Kumawat committee submits report on recruitment process to Rajasthan CM

A committee constituted to strengthen and improve the state recruitment process in Rajasthan submitted its report to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday.

The committee's chairman and former Rajasthan Public Service Commission chairman M L Kumawat submitted this report to CM Gehlot.

However, the findings of the committee were not revealed yet.

Gehlot had given instructions to constitute the high-level committee with the objective of completing the recruitment process in various government services on time and according to the calendar set by the State Public Service Commission and the State Staff Selection Board.

Other reforms in recruitment process, including measures to prevent incidents like copying and paper leaks in recruitment examinations, review of various service rules, common eligibility test and giving suggestions regarding prevention of judicial disputes from arising in recruitment process, were suggested to the committee.

Kumawat said the committee was supposed to submit its report in one month, but in view of the second wave of coronavirus pandemic and the circumstances of the lockdown, it took an additional two months to complete the report.

