Tunisian president orders night curfew from Monday to Aug. 27 -statement

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 26-07-2021 23:30 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 23:30 IST
Tunisian President Kais Saied prohibited the movement of people and vehicles from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m., starting Monday and lasting until Aug. 27, with the exception of urgent health cases and night workers, the presidency said on Monday in a statement posted on Facebook.

The presidential order also prohibited the movement of people and vehicles between cities outside times of curfew , except to fulfill basic needs or for urgent health reasons. It also banned the gathering of more than three people on public roads or in public squares.

