Pune, Maharashtra, India NewsVoir Shop for the latest speakers on No Cost EMIs starting Rs. 998 Order online on the EMI Store and get speakers home delivered without any additional cost The Bajaj Finserv EMI Store is offering cashback up to Rs. 1,500 on a wide range of speakers like Bluetooth speakers, soundbars, home audio speakers and much more.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 27-07-2021 10:25 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 10:22 IST
Get Cashback up to Rs. 1,500 on Top-selling Speakers on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store
Bajaj Finserv logo Image Credit: ANI
• Shop for the latest speakers on No Cost EMIs starting Rs. 998 • Order online on the EMI Store and get speakers home delivered without any additional cost The Bajaj Finserv EMI Store is offering cashback up to Rs. 1,500 on a wide range of speakers like Bluetooth speakers, soundbars, home audio speakers, and much more. Customers can order speakers online on No Cost EMIs starting at Rs. 998. Top-selling brands like Instaplay, Blaupunkt, Saregama, and JBL speakers are available on sale. Order your favorite speakers online on the EMI Store and get them home delivered without any additional cost. Additionally, customers can also purchase select products on zero down payment. Some of the best-selling speakers currently available on the EMI Store are: • JBL speakers on EMI starting Rs. 1,600 • Saregama speakers on EMI starting Rs. 1,548 • Blaupunkt speakers on EMI starting Rs. 2,598 • Instaplay speakers on EMI starting Rs. 998 Customers can shop online from over 1,000 Indian cities on the EMI Store. These include metropolitan cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Surat, Kolkata. By shopping on the EMI Store, customers can also avail themselves of a host of benefits like convenient repayment tenor ranging from 3-24 months, and a door-step demo of select products. You can order online from the EMI Store in 4 easy steps: 1. Log in to the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store using your registered mobile number.

2. Choose the speakers you want to purchase and select a convenient EMI repayment tenor.

3. At the payment page, add your shipping address and click on 'Generate OTP'. Enter the OTP received on the registered mobile number and click on submit.

4. A confirmation of purchase will be sent to you and the ordered item will be home delivered. *Terms and Conditions apply About Finserv MARKETS Finserv MARKETS is an online digital marketplace by Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. Finserv MARKETS is a one-stop digital marketplace, that assists consumers to compare and choose from a wide range of financial products. Its core proposition is driven by a strong intent to deliver tailor-made financial products to consumers. It offers customers an abundance of choices in offering the required financial products to achieve all their financial and personal goals. Finserv MARKETS has partnered with leading financial providers in the Lending, Insurance, Investments, and Payments space to provide 500+ financial and lifestyle products, all in one place. For further information, please visit www.bajajfinservmarkets.in or download Finserv MARKETS App on Google Play Store or App Store.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

