FTSE 100 drops as Reckitt Benckiser, mining stocks drag
London's FTSE 100 fell on Tuesday, led by insurance and mining stocks, while Lysol maker Reckitt Benckiser was the top drag on missing analysts' quarterly sales estimates. Reckitt dropped 7.6% to its lowest since March 2020 after it missed analysts' estimates for second-quarter sales, as demand eased. The FTSE 100 dropped 1% with life insurers and base metal miners being among the top losers, both down nearly 1.5%.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
London's FTSE 100 fell on Tuesday, led by insurance and mining stocks, while Lysol maker Reckitt Benckiser was the top drag on missing analysts' quarterly sales estimates. Reckitt dropped 7.6% to its lowest since March 2020 after it missed analysts' estimates for second-quarter sales, as demand eased.
The FTSE 100 dropped 1% with life insurers and base metal miners being among the top losers, both down nearly 1.5%. Miner Rio Tinto was the second-biggest loser on the blue-chip index, down 2.3%, after it said late on Monday that it planned to cut production at its aluminium smelter in Canada due to union strikes.
The mid-cap FTSE 250 index eased 0.6%. Virgin Money UK jumped 1% after its total lending edged higher by 0.4% and the bank lifted its margin forecast.
Daily Mirror publisher Reach Plc gained 8.1% after it said it was trading ahead of expectations and it saw that strong momentum continuing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Reckitt Benckiser
- Reckitt
- London
- Canada
- Virgin Money
- FTSE
ALSO READ
London police says 19 officers injured around Euro 2020 final
London police say 86 arrested around Euro 2020 soccer final
European shares ease from peak, London outperforms on banking boost
Masks to remain mandatory on London transport after national rule easing
Team India's COVID Scare: Pant, support staff Garani test positive, 3 more isolated in London