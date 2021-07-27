Left Menu

Morepen clocks 57 pc growth in Q1 PAT at Rs 30 crore

Morepen Laboratories said on Tuesday it registered a growth of 97 per cent in consolidated profit before tax at Rs 38 crore during the quarter ending June 30.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2021 14:07 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 14:07 IST
Morepen clocks 57 pc growth in Q1 PAT at Rs 30 crore
The company markets over 100 branded formulations under 6 major therapeutic segments in domestic market.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Morepen Laboratories said on Tuesday it registered a growth of 97 per cent in consolidated profit before tax at Rs 38 crore during the quarter ending June 30. Profit after tax for the quarter was up by 57 per cent at Rs 30 crore. Quarterly revenues at Rs 388 crore recorded a growth of 50 per cent from Rs 259 crore in the same period of previous fiscal.

The growth is on the top of 27 per cent jump in sales last year same quarter despite countrywide lockdowns due to fast spreading Covid-19. The company continued to control operating costs resulting in increase in Q1 FY22 EBIDTA by 63 per cent at Rs 45 crore while cash profit at Rs 45 crore is up by 64 per cent.

Earlier this month, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Morepen Laboratories announced the production of a test batch of Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine at an exclusive facility in Himachal Pradesh. The first six batches are being shipped to the Gamaleya Centre in Moscow for the quality approval.

"We are all set to start the commercial production within four to six weeks," said Sushil Suri, Managing Director and Chairman. "Our partnership with RDIF to manufacture Sputnik vaccine in India is a big milestone for the company." Suri said the company has a capacity to manufacture up to 250 million dose per annum that can be ramped up to 500 million doses per annum.

"We remain committed to fight the battle of Covid and gear ourselves for fast vaccination of the nation. Morepen's commitment towards this project is step forward towards entry into biosimilars and other biologicals." Morepen is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of APIs, bulk drugs, home diagnostics, formulations and over-the-counter products.

The company's manufacturing facility at Baddi in Himachal Pradesh comprises a scientifically integrated complex of 10 plants, each with a specific product profile. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

 United Kingdom
2
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID-19 caseloads remain high; Ghana aims to receive 18 million COVID shots by October and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pediatric study; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021