Sunhearrt Group and Ajanta Oreva Group forms JV for India's Biggest Vitrified Tile Plant

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Tiles have become an integral part of every home, every office and every space that you can imagine as tiles make an enormous impact and the way your interiors look. The Indian Tile industry, ranks in the Top 3 in the World in Tile manufacturing and continues to grow at a steady 15 per cent per annum. Sunshine Tiles Company Pvt. Ltd., which is well-established and popular company in India, owns "Sunhearrt brand". And the astounding journey that, Sunhearrt has had, it's become the 6th youngest brand in the Indian ceramic industry today.

Sunhearrt brand's product portfolio is very diverse and with products being manufactured entirely in India. The brand is, in fact, synonymous with "Make in India" and the "Vocal for Local" initiative of the PM's vision. Sunhearrt has maintained its position as the number one exporter in the Indian ceramic industry for consecutive five (5) years along with proudly donning the status of the first three-star export house in India. And it is the quality assurance and product innovations that, the products of Sunhearrt brand companies, last year's annual turnover has crossed the target of Rs. 639 crore, even in the current pandemic situation and overall slowdown.

Bhudarbhai - Chairman, Sunhearrt Group shares, "It is a proud moment for all of us and this decision is important, to match up to the demand of the international markets. This collaboration is a testimony to the saying, "United We Stand" and thus, with this joint venture with Ajanta Oreva Group Lead by Jaysukhbhai Bhalodia and our mammoth plant at Samakhiyali, Gujarat; we are beginning our new journey to create history in the Indian Tile Industry." Salient features of the Plant and some key highlights are:

A separate legal entity will be formed as Sunshine Vitrious Tiles P Ltd., who sell its product under the brand name of Sunhearrt brand. The plant will be operational as the first largest plant in the Indian ceramic industry in a total area of 99 acres.

The plant will use the latest machinery to produce 51,000 square meters of glazed vitrified tiles per day. A total of three production lines will be fitted in the plant periodically, the first of which will be operational in a period of six months from today.

The plant will have a total investment of Rs. 270 crore in a phased manner and is expected to generate annual revenue of Rs. 399 crore. The main objective of setting up this plant will be to cater to the export market.

This plant will provide employment to the people, directly, as well as indirectly as per the estimates shown below and several members belonging to the families of those people will get their livelihood through this plant. Direct Employment will be provided to 750+ people which includes, around 576 labourers, 100 semi-qualified staff, 50 qualified staff and 24 office staff and professional talents.

Indirect benefits include: Goods - To meet the production demand of this plant, every supplier of raw materials, consumables, as well as, the utilities required by the plant will be developed which will indirectly provide jobs to many people. Services: In order to meet the demand for production of this plant, agencies will be developed to provide services such as transport, banking, etc. to the plant which will indirectly provide jobs to many people. Plant Will contribute to India's GDP. By way of GST & Forex inflow.

Thus, keeping the dream of our Hon'ble Prime Minister, Narendra Modi to build India through the paramount motto of 'Sabka Saath - Sabka Vikas' in mind, the Sunhearrt Group has embarked upon the path of development and with this vision in mind for the future, we are determined to move forward in a way that takes care of the development of all our stakeholders. Bhudarbhai further added that "Sunhearrt Group" will make phase wise Investment in Tiles, Sanitaryware and Bathware. The company target to achieve Rs. 1000 crore turnover in next 3 year and Rs. 1500 crore turnover in next 5 year. For further information, please reach at connect@bubblecommunication.com.

