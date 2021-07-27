Sensex drops 273 pts; Nifty slips below 15,750

Equity benchmark Sensex tumbled over 273 points on Tuesday, tracking losses in index majors Reliance Industries, Dr. Reddy's, and Axis Bank amid a massive selloff in Chinese markets.

Despite opening on a positive note, the 30-share BSE index turned red to end 273.51 points or 0.52 percent lower at 52,578.76, while the broader NSE Nifty fell 78 points or 0.49 percent to 15,746.45.

Advertisement

Dr. Reddy was the top loser in the Sensex pack, plunging over 10 percent, after the company reported s 36 percent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 380.4 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, on account of higher expenses.

Axis Bank, Sun Pharma, Kotak Bank, HDFC, and ITC fell up to 3.19 percent.

On the other hand, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv, SBI, Bajaj Finance, and Tech Mahindra were among the gainers.

''Stocks gave up gains as investors were nervous on the selling across Chinese markets by global funds coupled with the policies of the Chinese authorities and the likely impact on Indian markets despite knowing that it is also a positive for India,'' said S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP securities.

While we did see profit booking across banks and the pharma pack on account of negative news flow on few pharma names, certain pockets across the broader market like textile exporters and coffee stocks posted smart gains on the back of rising coffee futures, he added.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai and Hong Kong witnessed massive selloffs as data safety and other enforcement actions weighed on the Chinese internet and other companies. Seoul and Tokyo ended with gains.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading with losses in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude advanced 0.30 percent to USD 73.91 per barrel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)