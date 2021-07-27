Ramco Cements Q1 net profit up 46 pc to Rs 172 cr

The Ramco Cements Ltd on Tuesday reported a 46.10 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 171.67 crore for the quarter ended June, helped by growth in sales The company had posted a net profit of Rs 117.50 crore during the April-June period of the previous fiscal, it said in a regulatory filing.

Total income was up 17.33 per cent to 1,239.99 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 1,056.79 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Total expenses were at Rs 988.46 crore in Q1 FY 2021-22, up 9.91 per cent from Rs 899.29 crore earlier.

Shares of Ramco Cements on Tuesday settled at Rs 1,060.20 on BSE, down 5.60 per cent from the previous close.

