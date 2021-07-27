Left Menu

U.S. consumer confidence holds steady at a 17-month high in July

The survey places more emphasis on the labor market. "Consumers' appraisal of present-day conditions held steady, suggesting economic growth in third quarter is off to a strong start," said Lynn Franco, senior director of economic indicators at The Conference Board.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-07-2021 19:50 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 19:50 IST
U.S. consumer confidence holds steady at a 17-month high in July
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. consumer confidence hovered at a 17-month high in July, suggesting the economy maintained its strong growth clip at the start of the third quarter. The Conference Board said on Tuesday its consumer confidence index was little changed at a reading of 129.1 this month, the highest level since February 2020. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index falling to 123.9. The survey places more emphasis on the labor market.

"Consumers' appraisal of present-day conditions held steady, suggesting economic growth in third quarter is off to a strong start," said Lynn Franco, senior director of economic indicators at The Conference Board. "Consumers' optimism about the short-term outlook didn’t waver, and they continued to expect that business conditions, jobs, and personal financial prospects will improve."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pediatric study; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pe...

 Global
3
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID-19 caseloads remain high; Ghana aims to receive 18 million COVID shots by October and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021