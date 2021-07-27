Left Menu

SBI, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, others buy stakes in fintech firm IBBIC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2021 21:59 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 21:59 IST
SBI, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, others buy stakes in fintech firm IBBIC
  • Country:
  • India

Six banks – State Bank of India, Axis Bank, Indian Bank, Yes Bank, IDBI Bank, and ICICI Bank – on Tuesday said they have bought equity stakes in financial technology platform IBBIC.

SBI, Axis Bank, Indian Bank, Yes Bank and IDBI Bank picked up 5.55 per cent stake each, representing 50,000 shares in IBBIC, for cash at Rs 5 lakh each.

In their separate regulatory filings on Tuesday, these lenders said they have subscribed to 50,000 equity shares of a face value of Rs 10 each fully paid up of IBBIC Private Ltd for a consideration of Rs 10 per equity share constituting 5.55 per cent of the issued and paid-up capital of IBBIC.

The equity is acquired for a cash consideration of Rs 5 lakh by each of them.

Apart from these lenders, ICICI Bank bought 49,000 shares (5.44 per cent) for Rs 4.9 lakh.

Incorporated in May this year, IBBIC platform offers distributed ledger technology (DLT) solutions to the Indian financial services sector.

The equity ownership of IBBIC is aimed at providing DLT solutions for the financial services sector, the banks said.

DLT, more commonly known as blockchain technology, is a protocol to enable secure functioning of a decentralised digital database. It stores information securely using cryptography.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pediatric study; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pe...

 Global
3
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID-19 caseloads remain high; Ghana aims to receive 18 million COVID shots by October and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021