Seven held for duping people on pretext of providing SUVs by paying just 1 pc GST of vehicle cost

The Delhi Police has busted a fake call centre running in Rohini and arrested seven people for allegedly duping hundreds by obtaining their bank account details on the promise of providing them with an SUV by paying just 1 per cent GST of its cost, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused, including five women, originally hail from Tamil Nadu and primarily targeted Tamil-origin customers by posing as executives of an e-commerce website, they said.

They have been running the call centre for years but had stopped their operations during the lockdown. Last month, they reopened the centre and started collecting data of customers, especially those belonging to Tamil Nadu through the e-commerce website, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said, ''On Monday, Sub-Inspector Manoj Kataria got information about a fake call centre being operating from the second floor of the premises at sector-8, Rohini and that the accused duped people by obtaining their bank details on the pretext that they have won a Mahindra XUV 500 worth Rs 12,80,000 but they will have to pay 1 per cent GST i.e Rs 12,800 to avail the benefit''.

A raid was conducted on the premises and seven people were caught speaking to their targets over the phone and asking them to avail the offer, he said.

During interrogation, the accused told police that once the customer was convinced, they asked for bank details, Aadhaar and PAN card details along with photo and got the amount transferred in one of their accounts, the officer said.

The police have also recovered 12 mobile phones, five SIM cards, nine rubber stamps of Snapdeal and seven registers maintained for records and other incriminating documents were also recovered from the call centre.

