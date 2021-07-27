England to welcome double-vaccinated U.S. and EU tourists -FT
Reuters | London | Updated: 28-07-2021 00:00 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 23:57 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is on Wednesday expected to approve the reopening of England's doors to double-vaccinated tourists from the EU and the U.S., Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
UK ministers pushed the prime minister to act, arguing that it was safe to start re-admitting foreign tourists without the need for quarantine if they had received two vaccine doses, the newspaper said https://on.ft.com/3zILzFI, citing sources.
