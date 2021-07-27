Left Menu

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-07-2021 00:00 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 23:57 IST
England to welcome double-vaccinated U.S. and EU tourists -FT
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is on Wednesday expected to approve the reopening of England's doors to double-vaccinated tourists from the EU and the U.S., Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

UK ministers pushed the prime minister to act, arguing that it was safe to start re-admitting foreign tourists without the need for quarantine if they had received two vaccine doses, the newspaper said https://on.ft.com/3zILzFI, citing sources.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

