Left Menu

Wizz Air sees summer capacity close to pre-pandemic levels

For the three months to the end of June, Wizz's first quarter period, the company flew 33% of its pre-pandemic capacity, a total of 2.95 million people. Varadi said he could not give guidance beyond August as it was too difficult to predict giving changing restrictions and the risk of new variants.

Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2021 12:35 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 12:07 IST
Wizz Air sees summer capacity close to pre-pandemic levels
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Hungarian airline Wizz Air said it expected capacity to ramp up to between 90% and 100% of pre-pandemic levels in July and August as summer demand for European travel grows, and any further easing of UK restrictions could provide an added boost.

Britain is set to exempt fully vaccinated travelers from the European Union from quarantine in the coming days according to reports, which would help it catch up with the EU, which has allowed more travel since July 1. "Continental Europe has been more open for travel and as a result, demand has reacted much quicker and much more robustly for summer," Wizz Air Chief Executive Jozsef Varadi told Reuters on Wednesday.

Larger competitor EasyJet also said last week that bookings from Europe were outpacing Britain. For the three months to the end of June, Wizz's first-quarter period, the company flew 33% of its pre-pandemic capacity, a total of 2.95 million people.

Varadi said he could not give guidance beyond August as it was too difficult to predict giving changing restrictions and the risk of new variants. Wizz, which competes with larger airline Ryanair to offer the cheapest fares in Europe, reported an underlying net loss of 118.7 million euros and liquidity of 1.7 billion euros.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

 Global
2
DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cases rise; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cas...

 Global
4
UCO Bank net profit jumps over 4-fold to Rs 102 cr in Q1

UCO Bank net profit jumps over 4-fold to Rs 102 cr in Q1

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021