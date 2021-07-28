4 killed after car hits bus in Gujarat

Four people were killed after their car collided head-on with a bus in Gujarat's Chhota Udepur district in the wee hours of Wednesday, police said.

The accident took place near Chhuchhapura village in Sankheda taluka, they said, adding that the car was moving on wrong side of the road.

Advertisement

Four car occupants, all hailing from Madhya Pradesh, died on the spot, an official from Sankheda police station said. The front portion of the car was badly mangled after it hit the state transport bus coming from the opposite direction, he said. The police had to break the car door and take the help of a JCB machine to pull out the victims, he said. It took hours to extricate the bodies from the mangled car, the official said.

The bus was on its way to Chhota Udepur from Kalavad and none of its passenger was injured, he said.

The bodies were sent to a hospital in Sankheda for postmortem, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)