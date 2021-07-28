Left Menu

4 killed after car hits bus in Gujarat

The front portion of the car was badly mangled after it hit the state transport bus coming from the opposite direction, he said. It took hours to extricate the bodies from the mangled car, the official said.The bus was on its way to Chhota Udepur from Kalavad and none of its passenger was injured, he said.The bodies were sent to a hospital in Sankheda for postmortem, the police said.

PTI | Chhotaudepur | Updated: 28-07-2021 12:49 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 12:49 IST
4 killed after car hits bus in Gujarat
  • Country:
  • India

Four people were killed after their car collided head-on with a bus in Gujarat's Chhota Udepur district in the wee hours of Wednesday, police said.

The accident took place near Chhuchhapura village in Sankheda taluka, they said, adding that the car was moving on wrong side of the road.

Four car occupants, all hailing from Madhya Pradesh, died on the spot, an official from Sankheda police station said. The front portion of the car was badly mangled after it hit the state transport bus coming from the opposite direction, he said. The police had to break the car door and take the help of a JCB machine to pull out the victims, he said. It took hours to extricate the bodies from the mangled car, the official said.

The bus was on its way to Chhota Udepur from Kalavad and none of its passenger was injured, he said.

The bodies were sent to a hospital in Sankheda for postmortem, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

 Global
2
DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cases rise; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cas...

 Global
4
UCO Bank net profit jumps over 4-fold to Rs 102 cr in Q1

UCO Bank net profit jumps over 4-fold to Rs 102 cr in Q1

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021