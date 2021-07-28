Godrej Consumer Product Limited announces Saif Ali Khan as brand ambassador for Godrej Expert Easy Shampoo Hair Colour

Godrej Expert Easy, India's foremost and largest selling hair color trusted by over 5 crore households, announced the appointment of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan as the brand ambassador for Godrej Expert Easy Shampoo Hair Colour. This shampoo hair color is a modern and convenient way of hair coloring. Just like the shampoo, one simply needs to apply the product to dry hair and in 5 minutes the entire coloring process is completed. The brand association with Saif Ali Khan will be to drive penetration and awareness of this offering and the shampoo hair color category. Godrej Expert Easy has also unveiled a new TVC campaign featuring Saif conceptualized by Creativeland Asia, to highlight the product features and increase the visibility of the category.

Popularly known for his simple yet sophisticated style, Saif Ali Khan is one of the celebrated actors in the country. This makes him the perfect choice for Godrej Expert Easy Shampoo Hair Colour, which is simple and easy-to-use and provides instant results in just 5 minutes. Godrej Expert Easy Shampoo Hair Colour is an innovative product formulation enriched with Amla and Shikakai that nourishes hair while ensuring the coverage of grey hair, thereby making the hair incredibly soft.

Speaking about the collaboration, Saif Ali Khan said, ''Godrej Expert is India's first hair color brand and introduced us to many formats of hair colors. Just like me, the brand has constantly evolved, be it from powder hair color to rich crème color and now to a 5-min shampoo hair color. Godrej Expert Easy Shampoo Hair Colour matches my style of keeping things simple yet stylish. The 5-minute quick and easy application process is my favorite feature.'' Commenting on this announcement, Sunil Kataria CEO - India and SAARC, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, said, ''Godrej Expert Easy shampoo hair color, is an innovation in the hair color category. Through this offering, we are giving a solution to consumers who have time paucity and want to color theirs instantly. Simplifying the entire process and achieving a new colored hair look in 5 minutes is what makes Godrej Expert Easy an innovation. Our partnership with Saif Ali Khan will help us amplify awareness of the category as well as our product across urban and rural markets.'' Commenting on the new TVC campaign, Anu Joseph, Chief Creative Officer, Creativeland Asia, said, ''Hair coloring has always been a time-consuming, tedious thing, that one needs to plan for. And grey hair has always come in the way of one's style, when there's a last-minute plan. With Godrej Expert Easy Shampoo hair color, hair coloring can be just as impromptu as your plans. The film, starring Saif, brings to life this insight in a light, banter-filled story between siblings.'' Godrej Expert Easy Shampoo Hair Colour comes in easy-to-consume, single-use sachets. Simply apply the contents to dry hair. Massage it all in and then wash it off in 5 minutes. A single pack of Godrej Expert Easy Shampoo Hair Colour is affordably priced at INR 29 (INR 25 for the South market) and can last up to an entire month. It is available in three variants including Natural Black, Natural Brown, and Burgundy. The product is available across general/ modern trade and e-commerce platforms.

Link for new TVC: https://youtu.be/6A7927Cwg6o About Godrej Consumer Products Ltd Godrej Consumer Products is a leading emerging markets company. As part of the 124-year young Godrej Group, we are fortunate to have a proud legacy built on the strong values of trust, integrity, and respect for others. At the same time, we are growing fast and have exciting ambitious aspirations.

Today, our Group enjoys the patronage of 1.15 billion consumers globally, across different businesses. In line with our 3 by 3 approach to international expansion at Godrej Consumer Products, we are building a presence in 3 emerging markets (Asia, Africa, Latin America) across 3 categories (home care, personal wash, hair care). We rank among the largest household insecticide and hair care players in emerging markets. In household insecticides, we are the leader in India, the second-largest player in Indonesia, and are expanding our footprint in Africa. We are the leader in serving the hair care needs of women of African descent, the number one player in hair color in India and Sub-Saharan Africa, and among the leading players in Latin America. We rank number two in soaps in India and are the number one player in air fresheners and wet tissues in Indonesia.

But for us, it is very important that besides our strong financial performance and innovative, much-loved products, we remain a good company. Approximately 23 percent of the promoter holding in our Group is held in trusts that invest in the environment, health, and education. We are also bringing together our passion and purpose to make a difference through our 'Good & Green' approach to create a more inclusive and greener India.

