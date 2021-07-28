Accor to launch first hotel under Raffles brand in Udaipur

Global hospitality major Accor is bringing the luxury brand Raffles to India with the launch of its first hotel under the label in Udaipur.

The hotel has 101 luxurious rooms, suites, and signature suites that interweave western cultural references with Rajasthan's royal heritage and elements of Mughal architecture, Accor said in a statement.

''India is a strategic market with long-term growth potential for Accor and it's an exciting time for us as we present the iconic Raffles brand to the 'Venice of the East '', ‎Accor, India and South Asia -Senior Vice President of Operations, Puneet Dhawan said. Discerning travellers will now be able to experience the bespoke and immersive hospitality that is quintessentially Raffles, he added.

Accor currently operates a network of nine distinctive brands, across 52 properties in 23 key destinations across India and South Asia.

