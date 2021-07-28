Left Menu

Pfizer raises estimates for 2021 sales of COVID-19 vaccine to $33.5 bln

Pfizer Inc on Wednesday raised its forecast for sales of the COVID-19 vaccine that it developed with Germany's BioNTech by 28.8% to $33.5 billion, as countries scramble to secure supply of the shots. The company said the raised sales forecast of the vaccine is based on signed deals for 2.1 billion doses this year.

Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2021 16:43 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 16:24 IST
Pfizer raises estimates for 2021 sales of COVID-19 vaccine to $33.5 bln
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Pfizer Inc on Wednesday raised its forecast for sales of the COVID-19 vaccine that it developed with Germany's BioNTech by 28.8% to $33.5 billion, as countries scramble to secure supply of the shots.

The company said the raised sales forecast of the vaccine is based on signed deals for 2.1 billion doses this year. The drugmaker's previous forecast in May of $26 billion was based on deals signed for 1.6 billion doses. Wall Street analysts were broadly in line with that forecast at $28.51 billion, according to nine analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Since then, Pfizer has said it expects to produce as much as 3 billion doses this year. Expenses and profit from the vaccine are split 50-50 between Pfizer and BioNTech.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

 Global
2
DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

 India
3
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cases rise; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021