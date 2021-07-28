Canada's Shopify beats quarterly revenue expectations
Canada's e-commerce giant Shopify Inc beat second-quarter revenue expectations on Wednesday, on the back of a resilient online shopping trend precipitated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company reported revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter ended June 30, compared with analysts' average estimate of $1.05 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
This is the first time ever that Shopify's quarterly revenue has shot above $1 billion.
