Lexus India Accelerates Electrification Vision With HEV Battery Warranty Extension To 8 Years

- On World Nature Conservation Day, Lexus India announces the extension of Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) battery warranty from 5 years to 8 years - The announcement showcases Lexus' commitment to providing amazing experiences to its guests - Earlier in the year, Lexus announced sale of 2 million HEVs (Hybrid Electric Vehicles) worldwide, in line with the brand's 'Electrified' vision NEW DELHI, BANGALORE and MUMBAI, India, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexus India today announced the extension of its HEV battery warranty from five years to a period of eight years, showcasing the brand's commitment to its guests and position in the luxury vehicle market. This announcement further enhances the Lexus ownership experience, bringing in additional benefits to Lexus Life, the brand's exclusive ownership program for guests.

The extension of the HEV battery warranty reiterates the sheer commitment of providing amazing experiences throughout the guests' ownership cycle and strengthens the brand's growing mission of crafting a better tomorrow by enhancing the confidence on Lexus' self-charging hybrid technology. Lexus believes that this step will be a fundamental leap that will encourage society to opt for more eco-friendly hybrid electric vehicles thereby reducing pollution impact to the environment and adding to the sustainability narrative of the brand. This is in addition to the brand's tree-planting initiative which aims to offset the carbon footprint of each Lexus car sold in India by planting an equivalent number of trees. This initiative contributes to the brands global vision of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

Lexus India has been a pioneer of self-charging hybrid technology in the luxury market since its launch in 2017 with its robust portfolio of self-charging hybrid electric vehicles - like the luxury coupe LC 500h, flagship sedan LS 500h, SUVs RX 450hL, NX 300h and sedan ES 300h. In 2020, Lexus strengthened its commitment to the 'Make in India' initiative by announcing local production of its most success successful model 'ES 300h'. The Lexus model lineup continues to evolve on the mission of balancing excellent driving performance with environmental consciousness. Earlier this year, the brand announced worldwide that it had eclipsed the milestone of 2 million global sales of electrified vehicles at the end of April 2021, reinforcing its place in the Electrified space with its range of Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) and Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs).

Commenting on this occasion, Mr. P.B. Venugopal, President of Lexus India said- ''This announcement strengthens our commitment to the Indian market and our guests. At Lexus, we value this relationship with our guests, anticipating their needs and going that extra mile to enhance the Lexus experience.'' The extension of the HEV battery warranty is effective from 1st of Aug 2021. For more information, our guests will be contacted by their nearest Guest Experience Centers or they may call the Lexus Owners' Helpdesk, available 24/7, at 1800 3005 3987.

ABOUT LEXUS Lexus launched in 1989 with a flagship sedan and a guest experience that helped define the premium automotive industry. In 1998, Lexus introduced the luxury crossover category with the launch of the Lexus RX. The luxury hybrid sales leader, Lexus delivered the world's first luxury hybrid and has since sold over 2 million hybrid vehicles. Since its debut in India in March 2017, Lexus has aimed to craft a better tomorrow and redefine luxury in the world's fastest-growing major economy. The brand strives to consistently deliver exceptional design and quality to the discerning Indian guest with a portfolio of 6 vehicles, 5 of which are self-charging hybrid electric vehicles. In 2020, Lexus' presence in the Indian market was further strengthened with the introduction of its first locally produced model, ES 300h. A global luxury automotive brand with an unwavering commitment to bold, uncompromising design, exceptional craftsmanship, and exhilarating performance, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of the next generation of global luxury guests and is currently available in over 90 countries worldwide. Lexus associates/team members across the world are dedicated to crafting amazing experiences that are uniquely Lexus, and that excite and change the world.

Website: www.lexusindia.co.in Facebook: @LexusIndia Instagram: @lexus_india #ExperienceAmazing Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1372869/Lexus_Logo.jpg Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1583079/Lexus_HEV_Range.jpg PWR PWR

