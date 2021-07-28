Left Menu

Russia's Yandex ups 2021 e-commerce investment plan to $650 mln -CFO

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 28-07-2021 18:13 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 18:13 IST
Russia's Yandex ups 2021 e-commerce investment plan to $650 mln -CFO
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian internet firm Yandex plans to invest around $650 million in e-commerce projects this year, Chief Financial Officer Svetlana Demyashkevich said on Wednesday, higher than the previous plan of $400-500 million.

Demyashkevich said Yandex, which reported strong second-quarter results earlier on Wednesday, was committed to allocating substantial capital in its e-commerce initiatives, but said providing a specific figure for next year and beyond was hard.

Also Read: Olympics-Swimming-FINA provisionally suspends two Russians set for Tokyo

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

 Global
2
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
3
DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cases rise; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021