Cochin Shipyard launches 5 vessels at one go in Kochi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2021 18:58 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 18:58 IST
Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) on Wednesday launched five vessels, including three floating border out post (FBOP) vessels for BSF, at one go from its Building Dock at Kochi, according to a company statement.

The statement further said CSL achieved this rare feat amid the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown restrictions.

The three FBOP's are part of a series of nine vessels being built for the Border Security Force's (BSF) Water Wing, it added.

These vessels have been designed in-house by CSL, and classed by the Indian Register of Shipping, the statement said.

Each FBOP is designed with stowage arrangements for four fast patrol boats, which can be launched and hoisted using its own davit system.

The vessels will act as a floating base for the flotilla of fast patrol boats and will supply petrol, fresh water and provisions to the smaller boats, and are to be deployed on India's eastern and western borders.

In November 2020 also, CSL had launched five vessels at one go.

