Britain expects U.S. to change travel rules in time

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-07-2021 19:24 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 19:24 IST
Britain expects the United States to ease some of its travel restrictions in the future, UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said after he removed the quarantine requirement for fully-vaccinated U.S. and European arrivals from next week. "We can't change (the rules) on the other side but we do expect that in time they'll release that executive order which was actually signed by the previous president and bans inward travel," he told broadcasters.

Shapps also said the next opportunity to review the status of travellers from France, which is at an amber plus level requiring quarantine, would be at the end of next week.

