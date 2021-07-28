Left Menu

J K Agri Genetics Q1 profit up 20 pc at Rs 23 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2021 19:42 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 19:42 IST
J K Agri Genetics Ltd on Wednesday reported a 20 per cent increase in its net profit at Rs 23.04 crore for the quarter ended June.

Its net profit stood at Rs 19.20 crore in the year-ago period.

Total revenue increased to Rs 133.84 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal year from Rs 125.19 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

