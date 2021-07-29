Left Menu

Police: 6 now confirmed dead in plane crash near Lake Tahoe

Authorities initially said three people died in the crash.The identities of the victims werent released pending DNA identification. Nobody on the ground was injured.The aircraft went down several blocks from a runway as the pilot was trying to land at Truckee-Tahoe Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said.The plane burst into flames, but the fire was quickly doused.The National Transportation Safety Board said Wednesday that two of its investigators were on scene investigating the crash.

PTI | Truckee | Updated: 29-07-2021 05:26 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 05:26 IST
Police: 6 now confirmed dead in plane crash near Lake Tahoe
  • Country:
  • United States

Six deaths have been confirmed in the crash of a twin-engine jet near a golf course in the Lake Tahoe area, authorities said Wednesday.

The Nevada County Sheriff's Office said all those aboard the Bombardier CL 600 died when it crashed Monday in a heavily wooded area near the Ponderosa Golf Course in Truckee, near the Northern California border with Nevada. Authorities initially said three people died in the crash.

The identities of the victims weren't released pending DNA identification. Nobody on the ground was injured.

The aircraft went down several blocks from a runway as the pilot was trying to land at Truckee-Tahoe Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The plane burst into flames, but the fire was quickly doused.

The National Transportation Safety Board said Wednesday that two of its investigators were on scene investigating the crash. It says the flight originated from Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

 United Kingdom
3
Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontier

Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontie...

 India
4
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STAT...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021