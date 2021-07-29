Flyjac Logistics acquires 22.3 acre land from Macrotech Developers in Mumbai region

Flyjac Logistics, a subsidiary of Japanese firm Hitachi Transport System Group, has acquired 22.3 acre land in Macrotech Developers' industrial park in the Mumbai region. In a statement, Macrotech Developers, erstwhile Lodha Developers, said it has signed a deal with 3PL (third party logistics) provider, Flyjac Logistics.

''The agreement will see Flyjac Logistics acquire a 22.3 acres land parcel at Palava Industrial and Logistics Park (PILP),'' the company said. PILP, spread across 800 acres, is strategically located close to JNPT, upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport and the industrial hub of Taloja MIDC. It is part of the 4,500 acre Palava city, an integrated township. The Japanese multinational has selected PILP to expand their global footprint in India because of state-of-the-art facilities provided by the park. Founded in 1990, to provide integrated logistics service solutions, Flyjac Logistics merged with Hitachi Transport System Ltd in 2010, becoming one of the largest integrated logistics service providers in India. Shaishav Dharia, CEO, Townships and Rental Assets, Lodha, said, ''Through partnerships like these, we look to amplify operations and infrastructure of Grade-A logistic parks.'' ''There is a growing preference among companies to shift to well-connected locations with ready social ecosystems and we will utilize our plethora of resources to help provide unmated business solutions,'' he added. The company will have more such partnerships in near future. Ravi Kumar, MD and CEO, Flyjac Logistics said, “For Flyjac, this is another giant leap forward, in creating world class multi-purpose logistics centres in all metropolitan cities of India. As an integrated logistics solution partner, this state-of-the-art facility will help us in providing flexible, versatile and customised solutions to our customers in Western India”.

Palava Industrial and Logistics Park has already completed a 1 million square feet land parcel deal with FM logistics in April 2021. It also signed deals with Katerra and Swegon. Mumbai-based Macrotech Developers is one of the largest real estate companies in India with significant presence in Mumbai region and Pune. The company sells housing projects under the brand 'Lodha'.

