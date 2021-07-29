Left Menu

AstraZeneca COVID vaccine sales jump to $894 mln, updates forecasts

Reuters | Updated: 29-07-2021 11:58 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 11:47 IST
Representative Image
AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine sales more than tripled to $894 million in the second quarter from the previous three months but shaved off 1 U.S. cent from earnings, and the drugmaker updated its 2021 forecasts on Thursday to include sales from its Alexion unit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

