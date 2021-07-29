AstraZeneca COVID vaccine sales jump to $894 mln, updates forecasts
Reuters | Updated: 29-07-2021 11:58 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 11:47 IST
- Country:
- United States
AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine sales more than tripled to $894 million in the second quarter from the previous three months but shaved off 1 U.S. cent from earnings, and the drugmaker updated its 2021 forecasts on Thursday to include sales from its Alexion unit.
Advertisement
Also Read: Thailand says AstraZeneca seeks to delay delivery of 61 mln vaccine doses
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- AstraZeneca
Advertisement