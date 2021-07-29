Left Menu

Our structured and balanced approach to driving effectiveness and efficiencies in every aspect of our operations has resulted in strong performance across all key financial metrics, he added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2021 13:17 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 12:50 IST
Colgate-Palmolive Q1 profit rises 18 pc to Rs 233.2 crore
FMCG major Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd (CPIL) on Thursday reported a 18 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 233.2 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

The company had posted net profit of Rs 198.1 crore in the April-June quarter last fiscal.

Its net sales grew by 12 per cent to Rs 1,157.8 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2021 as against Rs 1,033.6 crore reported in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal, CPIL said in a BSE filing. Ram Raghavan, Managing Director at CPIL said despite the challenging external circumstances the company has reported sustained growth momentum across all categories. ''Our disciplined approach to execute against our strategic initiatives was a key driver to deliver strong results. Our structured and balanced approach to driving effectiveness and efficiencies in every aspect of our operations has resulted in strong performance across all key financial metrics,'' he added.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive were trading 3.47 per cent lower at Rs 1,729.95 apiece on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

