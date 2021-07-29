AstraZeneca hopes to settle EU legal dispute in coming weeks - exec

AstraZeneca hopes to settle a legal dispute with the European Union over COVID-19 vaccine deliveries in the coming weeks, a senior executive said on Thursday, potentially ending a row that has dogged the drug maker and Brussels this year.

The company is in talks with the EU, Ruud Dobber, executive vice president of the BioPharmaceuticals business, said on a briefing.

"We're hopeful in the next few weeks we will have a settlement," he said without giving further details.

