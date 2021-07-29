Left Menu

Tech Mahindra Q1 profit up 39 pc to Rs 1,353.2 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2021 17:08 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 16:47 IST
Tech Mahindra Q1 profit up 39 pc to Rs 1,353.2 cr
  • Country:
  • India

IT major Tech Mahindra on Thursday reported 39.2 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,353.2 crore for June quarter 2021-22.

The company had registered a net profit (after minority interest) of Rs 972.3 crore in the year-ago period, Tech Mahindra said in a statement.

Revenue stood at Rs 10,197.6 crore in the quarter under review, up 12 per cent from Rs 9,106.3 crore in the year-ago period.

Chief Financial Officer Milind Kulkarni said the company continues to build on its profitability journey and has reported the highest ever quarterly revenue and profit after tax this quarter.

''Delivery Excellence will be a cornerstone in improving our operational and financial metrics, as we look to capitalize on the incremental digital spends over the course of the year,'' he added.

In dollar terms, net profit grew 42.2 per cent to USD 183.2 million, while revenue rose 14.6 per cent to USD 1,383.6 million from the year-ago period.

Tech Mahindra's total headcount stood at 1,26,263, up by 5,209 employees on a sequential basis.

Its cash and cash equivalent was at USD 1,818.2 million as of June 30, 2021.

''We have witnessed an all rounded performance this quarter with growth across our key markets and industry sectors,'' Tech Mahindra Managing Director and CEO CP Gurnani said.

He added that the company continues to see strong traction in large deal wins as it is helping its customers in integrated digital transformation.

''Our focus on key technology pillars wrapped around experience-led approach with TechM Nxt.Now will help us to capitalise on the strong demand momentum,'' Gurnani said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

 United Kingdom
3
Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontier

Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontie...

 India
4
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STAT...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021