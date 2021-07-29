Percept Live targets Listing in 2025

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): Percept Live, a leading Live Media Entertainment company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Percept Limited that focuses on creating unique Intellectual Properties in the arenas of Entertainment and Sport is planning to list on the Indian Stock Exchange in 2025. The company is targeting over INR 2,400 crore valuations in its Initial Public Offering.

Percept Live foresees a massive demand and consumption for IPs that facilitate in-person interaction and engagement once the pandemic subsides. The company is ready for a huge post-COVID-19 crest in consumer demand for live media and entertainment consumption with six IPs including Sunburn, Bollyboom, EPL (Eat Play Love), Windsong, IMS (India Model Search) and XCC in a variety of Live and Hybrid formats to reach out to a vast global and domestic audience.

The company has built a strong leadership team to spearhead each IP viz. Manuj Agarwal, CEO, Percept Live and CEO Bollyboom; Karan Singh, COO, Percept Live and CEO, Sunburn; Harshad Bhagwat, Business Head, Windsong; Priyank Mahajan and Vinay Agarwal, as Business Head Xcc; Janamjai Sehgal and Manav Mehta, Business Head, Bollyboom and Nimittesh Malpekar, Business Head, EPL and Khushi Singh, Business Head, IMS. This leadership team is co-invested in their respective IPs which will confer them with meaningful control in governing and aggressively driving their IPs and ensuring holistic long term value to consumers and shareholders. Percept Live is aiming for sales exceeding INR 210 crores in its first full year of operations post-COVID with firm plans to grow sales over four times within 5 years. The company has developed a successful model of building Intellectual Properties in a single domain and thereafter converting it into a popular and aspirational lifestyle mass consumption brand.

A remarkable case study being Sunburn, which started off in 2007 as a 3 day music festival in Goa and evolved into multiple on ground, digital and hybrid formats spanning Festivals, Reloads, Arenas and Campus live shows, Radio, Television Merchandise, Hospitality, Education, Real Estate, Clubs and Beverages. Said Harindra Singh, Chairman & Managing Director, Percept Limited, "Everyone loves a good idea. And everyone has many good ideas. Over years, with consumer insight we figured what consumer wants and our endeavor is to just deliver that at the right place at the right price. We learnt a lot with sunburn. Faced every possible challenge and survived and grew stronger. It's this knowledge that will help us now. We have seen a lot of ideas and concepts from the western world go global. It's our time now. We wish to ensure our concepts have enough fuel for the global expansion when the time is right. We also have a few equity investors who put their faith in us. This ipo will perhaps also provide an upside and exit for them."

Said Manuj Agarwal, Chief Executive Officer, Percept Live, "Our initiative to list Percept Live will definitely spark a trend and inspire Indian entertainment, media and experiential marketing companies to think out-of-the-box and develop innovative and engaging IPs that can cut across geographical and demographic barriers to become relevant and successful pan-India and overseas. The capital raised via the IPO will be used towards scaling up the existing IP portfolio and creating more innovative IP's with a global appeal." Said Karan Singh, Chief Operating Officer, Percept Live, "Percept Live aims to become an even more highly evolved and edgy brand in the coming decade. We want consumers to connect socially at these live platforms and take home extraordinary memorable experiences to last a lifetime. Sunburn has already expanded from its musical roots into the burgeoning lifestyle space to emerge as India's largest Live Media Asset. With a 100% Y-o-Y growth in the Digital domain and an eclectic lifestyle mix of music, entertainment, experiences and memorabilia spanning Merchandize, Hospitality, Education, Real Estate, Radio, Television, Clubs, Beverages and NFTs, we are excited to replicate this learning curve to expand five more stellar IPs which will offer a bespoke experience to our consumers and immense value to our investors."

Percept Live, established in the year 2012, is the live entertainment division of Percept Limited. It owns and manages all the Intellectual Properties created in the Live Entertainment, Sports, Fashion, Digital and Media space. Percept has been in the 'Ideas' business for the past 35 years and has been instrumental in creating many legendary 'Intellectual Properties' in the past for its clients. The creation of a dedicated 'Intellectual Properties' business was but a further extension to Percept's existing knowledge and expertise in the Entertainment, Media and Communications domain with a vision to convert path breaking innovative ideas into Assets in order to create long term value for all its Stakeholders.

Percept Live is a Percept company. With a team of over 200 people and 28 offices across India and the Middle East, Percept is at an enviable leadership position in the Entertainment, Media and Communications domain. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

