Maha: Gas leak from tanker causes panic in Thane district

A gas leakage from a tanker on Mumbra-Panvel road in Maharashtra's Thane district caused panic and prompted the authorities to stop movement of vehicles on the route for a couple of hours on Thursday, a fire brigade official said.

The leak was reported from a tanker transporting carbon dioxide at Kidvikpada village near Taloja in the morning hours, the official from the Kalamboli fire station said. On receiving an alert at 11.45 am, firemen rushed to the scene and plugged the leak with the help of the staff from the gas company, he said.

While no one was injured in the incident, the traffic on the route was suspended for a couple of hours, the official added.

