Left Menu

Olectra Greentech s PAT at Rs 5.65 cr in Q1; Order on hand

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-07-2021 18:53 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 18:53 IST
Olectra Greentech s PAT at Rs 5.65 cr in Q1; Order on hand
  • Country:
  • India

Olectra Greentech Ltd (OGL) reported Rs 5.65 crore profit after tax for the quarter ended June 30 against Rs 3.62 crore loss during the same quarter in FY21.

OGL, in a press release said it recorded Rs 41.15 crore revenue during the quarter under discussion against Rs 22.15 crore in the first quarter of the last fiscal.

The company also has a healthy order book for 1325 E- Buses, out of which 87 are already delivered.

For another 300 Electric Buses, the company has been declared as least quoted bidder and expecting the letters of award, OGL said.

Many other tenders for Electric Busses are under evaluation stage, wherein the company and its associate company have participated, it said.

Meanwhile, the company appointedVenkateswara Pradeep Karumuru a Non-Executive Director of the Company as Managing Director with effect from July 29.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

 United Kingdom
3
Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontier

Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontie...

 India
4
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STAT...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021