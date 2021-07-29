Left Menu

EIH Q1 net loss narrows to Rs 114.25 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2021 20:20 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 20:20 IST
EIH Q1 net loss narrows to Rs 114.25 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Hospitality firm EIH Ltd, which runs hotels and resorts under Oberoi and Trident brands, on Thursday said its consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 114.25 crore for the first quarter ended June 30.

The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 152.06 crore in the corresponding period previous fiscal, EIH said in a BSE filing.

Its consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 95.93 crore in the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 29.74 crore a year ago, it added.

Shares of EIH closed at Rs 112.75 per scrip on BSE, up 1.21 per cent from its previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

 United Kingdom
3
Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontier

Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontie...

 India
4
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STAT...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021