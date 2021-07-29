Prime members shopped from 1.26 lakh sellers in Prime Day sale: Amazon India

Amazon India on Thursday said its Prime members shopped from 126,003 sellers including artisans, weavers and women entrepreneurs during the lead up and during Prime Day sale.

About 31,230 sellers saw their highest-ever single day sales, and nearly 25 per cent more sellers' grossed sales over Rs 1 crore as compared to the last Prime Day, Amazon India said in a statement.

''We dedicated this Prime Day to small and medium businesses (SMBs) and local stores and are humbled by their participation. Prime members shopped from more than 126,000 SMBs and stores from across more than 6,800 pin-codes, making it the biggest ever sales for Small Medium Businesses (SMBs) on Amazon.in,'' Amazon India Director - Prime and Fulfillment Experience Akshay Sahi said.

He added that the month leading up to Prime Day (July 26-27) became Prime Video's best ever viewership period, firmly establishing that India loves free, fast shipping, exclusive shopping and digital benefits that Prime offers.

Amazon's Prime programme is a paid membership programme that offers incentives like benefits delivery, access to Prime Video and others.

The e-commerce platform said during the Prime Day sale, more than 70 per cent of the new members signing up for Prime programme were from tier II cities and beyond.

Personal computing, beauty, apparel, home and kitchen, smartphones and pantry categories were among those categories that saw the most success in terms of units sold.

Amazon Prime Music India saw the highest listeners ever in the week leading up to Prime Day, with Prime members listening to music in over 50 languages (more than 20 Indian and 30 International languages) during this period.

