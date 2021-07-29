Left Menu

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 29-07-2021 21:54 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 21:54 IST
Scoreboard of the 3rd T20I between India and Sri Lanka played on Thursday.

Scoreboard India Ruturaj Gaikwad lbw W Hasaranga 14 Shikhar Dhawan c Dhananjaya de Silva b Chameera 0 Devdutt Padikkal lbw R Mendis 9 Sanju Samson lbw W Hasaranga 0 Nitish Rana c&b Shanaka 6 Bhuvneshwar Kumar c Shanaka b W Hasaranga 16 Kuldeep Yadav not out 23 Rahul Chahar c M Bhanuka b Shanaka 5 Varun Chakravarthy c C Karunaratne b W Hasaranga 0 Chetan Sakariya not out 5 Extras (w-3) 3 Total (For 8 wkts, 20 overs) 81 Fall of Wickets: 1-5, 2-23, 3-24, 4-25, 5-36, 6-55, 7-62, 8-63.

Bowling: Chameera 4-0-16-1, C Karunaratne 2-0-12-0, R Mendis 2-0-13-1, W Hasaranga 4-0-9-4, A Dananjaya 4-0-11-0, D Shanaka 4-0-20-2. (MORE) PTI KHS KHS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

