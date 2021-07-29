Left Menu

Tata Teleservices, Zoom partner for unified communication solutions

We are happy to collaborate with Zoom to offer enterprises a seamless and superior unified video communications experience on our high-capacity digital connectivity Network, Tata Teleservices Senior Vice President for Product and Marketing, Vishal Rally said in a statement. Tata Teleservices will provide support to Zoom based unified communications solutions for organisations across industry segments such as banking and financial services, healthcare, IT-enabled businesses, and education.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2021 22:43 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 22:43 IST
Tata Teleservices, Zoom partner for unified communication solutions
  • Country:
  • India

Telecom operator Tata Teleservices and web-based video conferencing company Zoom on Thursday announced a partnership for unified communications solution for enterprises and individuals. The partnership will take the reach of Zoom to enterprises in around 60 cities where Tata Teleservices has a presence. ''We are happy to collaborate with Zoom to offer enterprises a seamless and superior unified video communications experience on our high-capacity digital connectivity Network,'' Tata Teleservices Senior Vice President for Product and Marketing, Vishal Rally said in a statement. Tata Teleservices will provide support to Zoom based unified communications solutions for organisations across industry segments such as banking and financial services, healthcare, IT-enabled businesses, and education. ''Zoom is invested in and committed to India, and we are very proud to help many Indian businesses, hospitals, academia, and other organizations stay connected. ''Together with Tata Teleservices' robust network and reach, we plan to provide a world-class video communications experience and extend our footprint in India, while meeting the new and constantly changing needs of the local market,'' Zoom General Manager and Head of India, Sameer Raje said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid offer

Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid o...

 India
2
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son walk; Sponge-like Canadian fossils may be earliest sign of animal life and more

Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son...

 Global
4
Google Cloud opens new region in Melbourne

Google Cloud opens new region in Melbourne

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021