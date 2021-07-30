CliniRx Becomes a Medidata Rave EDC Accredited Partner

SINGAPORE and NEW DELHI, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CliniRx has achieved accreditation as a CRO partner for Medidata Rave EDC, joining Medidata's industry-leading partner program to further advance its technical and operational performance. CliniRx can now offer the full suite of Rave EDC and clinical data management (CDM) services to sponsors. Part of the Medidata Clinical CloudTM, Rave EDC (electronic data capture) is an advanced and robust system for capturing, managing, and reporting clinical research data.

CliniRx is a full-service global CRO (contract research organization), conducting multinational clinical trials for pharma, biotech, and medical devices companies. CliniRx's staff have undergone rigorous accreditation processes by Medidata and are fully trained to take on a variety of complex clinical data management projects. Through this partnership, CliniRx has filled the gaps on the supply side of the market with Medidata's industry-leading solution.

Advertisement

''Attaining the Medidata Rave EDC accreditation demonstrates our dedication to bringing high-end solutions with optimal efficiencies to our customers for clinical trials across all study phases and therapeutic areas,'' said Shiv Issar, Head of CliniRx. ''We can guide sponsors through every aspect of the database build to ensure best data management practices are employed. We are confident that in aligning with industry leaders like Medidata, we can deliver quality data that our customers trust. We view this accreditation and partnership milestone as a continuing investment in our technologies that help us to bring the highest level of value to our customers,'' Mr. Issar added.

''CliniRx's dedication and expertise enabled them to achieve Medidata Rave EDC accreditation within a short timeline,'' said Edwin Ng, Senior Vice President, General Manager, APAC, at Medidata. ''Their customers can now benefit from Medidata's scalable unified platform, which adapts as needed across the global ecosystem. We are excited to evolve our partnership with the CliniRx team as they further enhance the value they bring to their customers.'' Medidata is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dassault Systèmes, which with its 3DEXPERIENCE platform is positioned to lead the digital transformation of life sciences in the age of personalized medicine with the first end-to-end scientific and business platform, from research to commercialization.

About Medidata Medidata is leading the digital transformation of life sciences, creating hope for millions of patients. Medidata helps generate the evidence and insights to help pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device and diagnostics companies, and academic researchers accelerate value, minimize risk, and optimize outcomes. More than one million registered users across 1,700+ customers and partners access the world's most-used platform for clinical development, commercial, and real-world data. Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes company (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA), is headquartered in New York City and has offices around the world to meet the needs of its customers. Discover more at www.medidata.com and follow us @medidata.

About Dassault Systèmes Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative 3D virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual twin experiences of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers push the boundaries of innovation, learning and production. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 290,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com.

3DEXPERIENCE, the Compass icon, the 3DS logo, CATIA, BIOVIA, GEOVIA, SOLIDWORKS, 3DVIA, ENOVIA, NETVIBES, MEDIDATA, CENTRIC PLM, 3DEXCITE, SIMULIA, DELMIA, and IFWE are commercial trademarks or registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes, a French ''société européenne'' (Versailles Commercial Register # B 322 306 440), or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.

About CliniRx Founded in 2004, CliniRx is a full-service global CRO, conducting multinational clinical trials for pharma, biotech and medical devices companies. With subsidiaries in India, the US, the UK and the Netherlands as well as several partnerships, CliniRx is particularly well placed to conduct clinical trials in any geography. CliniRx has extensively dealt with the US FDA, EMA, DCGI and other national regulatory bodies. CliniRx has experience in several therapeutic areas, with an extensive track record in CNS. CliniRx is a part of JK Organisation, a large Indian conglomerate. For more information, visit www.clinirx.com.

PWR PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)