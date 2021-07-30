IAG says summer capacity could go higher than 45%, sees Q4 up to 75%

The chief executive of British Airways owner IAG said that capacity in the summer quarter could beat its 45% guidance and that the group was ready to fly up to 75% of its pre-pandemic capacity in the October-December quarter. "We are ready to fly up to 75% of the capacity that we had in 2019 in Q4 so we have been working to have flexibility in case we can fly," CEO Luis Gallego told reporters on Friday.

Asked about the 45% capacity guidance for the current quarter, he said: "That's what we think we are going to fly but we are ready to fly more." Gallego also said he didn't expect any further redundancies but added that he would like to see the UK furlough scheme extended to the end of 2021.

Advertisement

"Right now, we are not considering to reduce more the jobs but for sure we need to see the evolution of the situation," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)